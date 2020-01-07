China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Trading Up 9.7%

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC)’s stock price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.03, approximately 301,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 147,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China XD Plastics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.16 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.45%.

In other China XD Plastics news, COO Qingwei Ma sold 91,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $187,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $160,269.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,500 shares of company stock worth $540,175 in the last three months. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC)

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

