Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG opened at $62.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 76,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.