ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $34.82 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares in the company, valued at $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 921,315 shares of company stock valued at $29,213,675 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 1,202,155 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after buying an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 332,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

