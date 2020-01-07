Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem Sells 41,607 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 41,607 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $1,602,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Esther Lem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,909,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,000.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.88. 690,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 432.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 231.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Chegg by 147.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

