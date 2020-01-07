Cheesecoin Hits One Day Volume of $25.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $26,203.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cheesecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 367,806,424 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cheesecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheesecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.