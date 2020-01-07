Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.48 ($3.89) and last traded at A$5.48 ($3.89), 2,008,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.45 ($3.87).

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$5.55 and a 200 day moving average of A$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36.

Get Charter Hall Long WALE REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.06%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX (ASX: CLW) and invests in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.