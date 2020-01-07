Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.95. 465,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

