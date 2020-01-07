Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.
NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.95. 465,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
