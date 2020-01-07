Chainlink Achieves Market Cap of $678.43 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Radar Relay, OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $678.43 million and approximately $80.76 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, Coinbase, Gate.io, Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

