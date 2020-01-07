Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 17.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

