Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSFL. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ CSFL traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,961,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,445,000 after buying an additional 1,930,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after buying an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 141.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,732,000 after buying an additional 3,865,093 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,509,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,804,000 after buying an additional 158,504 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,717,000 after buying an additional 269,074 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

