Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

