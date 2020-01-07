Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading Up 7%

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 180,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 109,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

CLRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Cellectar Biosciences makes up approximately 0.2% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.24% of Cellectar Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

