Ccore (CCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $17,933.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00185745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.01411011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00121563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

