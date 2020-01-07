CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPCAY. ValuEngine downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $7.05 on Friday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

