Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Carnival by 98.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Carnival by 43.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,756,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carnival by 50.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Carnival by 162.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

