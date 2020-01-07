Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTRE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 110,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

