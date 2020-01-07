Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.06

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.06 and traded as high as $18.39. Career Education shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

CECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Career Education Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $145,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Career Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Career Education by 57.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Career Education by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Career Education by 1,211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 219,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

