Carboncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Carboncoin has a total market capitalization of $70,342.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00573315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010085 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

