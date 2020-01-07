Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $65.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. 97,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,456. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 180.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 18.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth $331,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

