Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, approximately 918 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.