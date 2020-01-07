Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $3.61 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

