Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.87. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 132,444 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $522.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.50 million. Analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.8334368 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

