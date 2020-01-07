California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $50.33. 879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,421. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.19.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 98.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

