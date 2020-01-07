Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COG. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.50. 371,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,826. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 60,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.