BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.69.

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.49. 1,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.98. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 13.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $1,161,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,812,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 154.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BRP by 44.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 274,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

