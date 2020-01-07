Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.33. 809,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after buying an additional 4,022,079 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,595 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $7,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $5,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

