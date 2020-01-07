Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “
Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.33. 809,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,482. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,384,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after buying an additional 4,022,079 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,595 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $7,526,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $5,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.
