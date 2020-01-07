Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target at $6.44

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12,036.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.