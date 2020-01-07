Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 553.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $21.97. 1,319,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,640. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

