Brokerages Anticipate Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Watsco posted sales of $991.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.50. 106,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Watsco has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $183.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,380.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $50,883,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $35,785,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth about $23,929,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 251,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 143.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

