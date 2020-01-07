Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $160.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.69 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $165.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $735.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $733.01 million to $738.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $778.77 million, with estimates ranging from $771.97 million to $783.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

MBUU traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 136,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,870. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 539.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

