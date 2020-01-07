Brokerages Anticipate J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. J M Smucker reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 22,638.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,073,000 after buying an additional 588,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in J M Smucker by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in J M Smucker by 12,607.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,841 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.71. 1,111,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,008. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

