Brokerages Anticipate Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,270,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 96,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,430,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,676. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.