Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18, 305,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 185,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boxlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 5.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.
Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.