Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18, 305,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 185,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boxlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 5.28.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

