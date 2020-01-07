Boral (ASX:BLD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.72

Shares of Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.50. Boral shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 2,262,927 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70.

About Boral (ASX:BLD)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

