BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.80 ($63.72) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.03 ($62.83).

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting €52.66 ($61.23). 2,022,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.53. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

