BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMCH. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.10.

Shares of BMCH opened at $29.08 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $372,799.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,963 shares of company stock worth $2,146,319. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

