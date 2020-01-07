Block Array (ARY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $237.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Block Array has traded 109.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Block Array token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Block Array has a total market cap of $14,953.00 and approximately $237.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block Array alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.05852989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035877 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001216 BTC.

About Block Array

ARY is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.