BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $823.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $5,481,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth $3,527,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.