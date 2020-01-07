Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $13.32 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard bought 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

