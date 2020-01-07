BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have underperformed the industry in the past year. High dependency on consumer discretionary spending, increasing costs and a slowdown in unit development plan are potential headwinds affecting the company’s growth. Inflationary cost pressures, labor costs and expenses related to development of its off-premise sales have added to the woes. Notably, estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past 60 days. However, BJ’s Restaurants’ various strategic sales-building initiatives, including menu innovation and enhanced loyalty program are likely to drive growth. Additionally, BJ’s Restaurants is confident about bolstering sales through apps and digital platforms, given heavy investments in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $39.15 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $728.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

