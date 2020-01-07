BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Hits $0.0512 on Major Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and $2.40 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.01462299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

BitMax Token Token Trading

BitMax Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.