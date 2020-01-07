Bitfex (BFX) Market Cap Reaches $340,068.00

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Bitfex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. Bitfex has a total market cap of $340,068.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.01462299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitfex

Bitfex's genesis date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex's total supply is 119,363,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,163,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitfex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

