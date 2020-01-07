BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0070

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.27 or 0.05857335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027470 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001216 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 910,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.