BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought 165 million patients under coverage with access to Belbuca so far in 2019, beginning with 7 million in 2018. The company’s efforts boosted the drug’s sales and the momentum is expected to continue in 2020. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, given the lackluster performance of Bunavail, BioDelivery has decided to reduce spending on the drug. The company’s portfolio and pipeline may face severe competition as these target a highly genericized and crowded market.”

BDSI has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $5.81 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $525.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.43.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $13,325,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,313,567 shares of company stock worth $38,524,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

