Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $202.57 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $14.86 or 0.00185745 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.01411011 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00121563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC, LBank, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.