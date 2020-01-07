BidaskClub Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after buying an additional 546,096 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,087,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after buying an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,405,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 625,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.