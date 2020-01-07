BidaskClub Downgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $209.00 price objective on WD-40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $193.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.25. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $153.91 and a 1-year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.17.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in WD-40 by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in WD-40 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

