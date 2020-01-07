BidaskClub Downgrades Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $419.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.68. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 311.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.