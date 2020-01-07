BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 48,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,857. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

