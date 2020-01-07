Bethereum (BETHER) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Bethereum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bethereum has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bethereum has a total market capitalization of $280,548.00 and approximately $12,270.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bethereum

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,211,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com . The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum . Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

